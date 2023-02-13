Soft Machine announce new studio album

Canterbury legends Soft Machine have announced they will release their brand new studio album, Other Doors, though Dyad Records in the UK on June 30. The album is currently available for pre-order.

The new album will be released the MoonJune Records in the USA and through the Tonefloat label in the Netherlands. It is the first new Soft Machine album since 2018's Hidden Details.

"[Other Doors] marks a new chapter in the history of the band – both an ending and a beginning for this unique band that has now been in existence for 55 years," the band state. "This studio album sees the final studio appearance of the legend that is John Marshall, our wonderful drummer. John played his heart out on this album and since completing the recording and playing one incredible last gig at London’s iconic Ronnie Scott’s Club in July 2022, he has decided to retire as a result of ongoing health issues.

"The album also sees the introduction of bass player Fred Baker to the band following the retirement of the one and only Roy Babbington,

"We, John, John, Fred and Theo are all very proud are all very proud of this new album as it features some great new music and inspired playing as well as the reimagining of two Soft Machine classics – Penny Hitch (from Seven) and Joy Of A Toy (from the first album)."

Other Doors is currently available to pre-order in various packages to raise the finds to press the new record. Pre-orders are open until March 30:

OPTION 1: If you would like to be an Executive Producer and be credited as such in the CD sleeve notes and also on the Soft Machine Website, plus have a CD signed by all four members of the band, this will cost £80 +postage and packaging. Only 40 places available Plus your CD will be sent to you two weeks in advance of the worldwide release date. Plus buyers will receive a 24 bit HD digital download of the album.

OPTION 2: For a 2LP 180gm vinyl edition of the album (complete with the whole extra side of bonus tracks) signed by all four members of the band, this will cost £60 +postage and packaging. Plus buyers will receive a 24 bit HD digital download of the album

OPTION 3: For a CD edition of the album signed by all four members of the band, this will cost £30 +postage and packaging. Plus your CD will be sent to you two weeks in advance of the worldwide release date. Plus buyers will receive a 24 bit HD digital download of the album.

Pre-order Other Doors.