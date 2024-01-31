Pink Floyd announce new Collector's Edition of The Dark Side Of The Moon

Pink Floyd continue their celebration of their iconic Dark Side Of The Moon album with the release of a new Collector’s Edition of the album on crystal clear vinyl.

The new version will be released as a 2 x 180g single sided LP set, featuring UV artwork print on the non-playing side, which features the prism spectrum seen through the playable side of the vinyl whilst maintaining the best quality sound that fans will expect. It comes packaged in a slipcased gatefold sleeve, with an exclusive poster. You can watch an unboxing video of the new version below.

The images are printed with a high end UV printer, using UV-Led light to dry the permanent ink on the side without audio on which the image is printed. This combination of one-sided audio and the UV print (on the side without audio) combines the best of both worlds: perfect audio and a beautiful image to enjoy.

Pink Floyd have previously released a 50th anniversary box set of Dark Side Of The Moon back in March 2023, as well as a celebratory book about the album. They also released a CD edition and first ever vinyl issue of the album, Live At Wembley Empire Pool, London, 1974 as well as a newly version on vinyl, CD and Blu-ray in October.

Pre-order the Collector's Edition of The Dark Side Of The Moon.