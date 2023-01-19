Pink Floyd confirm Dark Side Of The Moon 50th anniversary box set for March

Pink Floyd have confirmed the release of a Dark Side Of The Moon 50th anniversary box set, which will be available through Warners on March 24. At the same time, the band have revealed that the CD edition and first ever vinyl issue of Pink Floyd’s The Dark Side Of The Moon - Live At Wembley Empire Pool, London, 1974 will be released independently.

The band have also announced a new The Dark Side Of The Moon experience is set to open at London's word-famous Planetarium, where the band first held the original press launch for the album in February 1973

Prog reported this possible news last week when announcing that a new book about the album, The Dark Side Of The Moon By Pink Floyd, will be published by Thames And Hudson, who inadvertently let slip about the impending box set on their website.

The deluxe box set itself includes a CD and gatefold vinyl of the newly remastered studio album and Blu-Ray and DVD audio featuring the original 5.1 mix and remastered stereo versions. The set also includes an additional new Blu-ray disc of a Dolby Atmos mix plus CD and LP of The Dark Side Of The Moon - Live At Wembley Empire Pool, London, 1974.

Pink Floyd’s ‘The Dark Side Of The Moon - Live At Wembley Empire Pool, London, 1974 was originally recorded in November 1974 as part of the band’s winter tour, and this will serve as the first time it will be available as a stand-alone album, with artwork featuring an original 1973 line-drawn cover by George Hardie.

Pink Floyd will also invite a new generation of animators to enter a competition to create music videos for any of the 10 songs on the iconic 1973 album. Animators can enter up to 10 videos, one per song on the album, with a winner selected from a panel of experts which will include Pink Floyd’s Nick Mason, Aubrey 'Po' Powell (Pink Floyd's creative director) and the BFI (British Film Institute). The deadline for submissions is November 30th 2023. To enter and for more information go here.

In March, an official 'full dome experience' featuring stunning visuals of the solar system, played out to The Dark Side Of The Moon album, will be released in Planetariums around the world. Contact your local Planetarium for any screening details.

You can see the full box set tracklisting and contents and packshot below.

Pre-order The Dark Side Of The Moon box set.

Pre-order The Dark Side Of The Moon - Live At Wembley Empire Pool, London 1974 vinyl.

(Image credit: Warner Music)

PINK FLOYD: THE DARK SIDE OF THE MOON BOX SET CONTENT

CD1 – THE DARK SIDE OF THE MOON

Remastered 2023 by James Guthrie in gatefold sleeve with 12-page booklet

CD2 – THE DARK SIDE OF THE MOON LIVE AT WEMBLEY EMPIRE POOL, LONDON, 1974

Mixed by Andy Jackson in gatefold sleeve with 12-page booklet

LP1 – THE DARK SIDE OF THE MOON

Remastered original studio album in gatefold, with original posters and stickers

LP2 – THE DARK SIDE OF THE MOON LIVE AT WEMBLEY EMPIRE POOL, LONDON, 1974

In gatefold, with 2 posters

BLU-RAY 1 (AUDIO)

Original album 5.1 and high-resolution remastered stereo mixes, In dedicated wallet:

1. 5.1 Surround Mix – 24bit/96kHz Uncompressed

2. Stereo Mix – 24bit/192kHz Uncompressed

3. 5.1 Surround Mix – dts-HD MA

4. Stereo Mix – dts-HD MA

BLU-RAY 2 (AUDIO)

Original album Atmos and high-resolution remastered stereo mixes, in dedicated wallet:

1. Dolby Atmos Mix

2. Stereo Mix – 24-bit/192kHz Uncompressed

3. Stereo Mix – dts-HD MA

DVD (AUDIO)

Original album 5.1 and remastered stereo mixes, in dedicated wallet:

1. 5.1 Surround Mix – Dolby Digital @448 kbps

2. 5.1 Surround Mix – Dolby Digital @640 kbps

3. Stereo Mix (LPCM) – 24-bit/48 kHz Uncompressed

160-PAGE THAMES & HUDSON HARDBACK BOOK

with rare black and white photographs from the 1972 – 1975 tours of the UK and the USA taken by Jill Furmanovsky, Peter Christopherson, Aubrey Powell, Storm Thorgerson

76-PAGE MUSIC BOOK

of original album

MEMORABILIA:

REPLICAS OF 2×7” SINGLES

in Harvest bags:

7" Single 1 Money/Any Colour You Like

7" Single 2 Us And Them/Time

REPLICA OF EMI PAMPHLET AND INVITE TO THE PREVIEW OF THE DARK SIDE OF THE MOON AT THE LONDON PLANETARIUM ON 27TH FEBRUARY 1973