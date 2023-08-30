Pink Floyd to release newly remastered Dark Side Of The Moon on vinyl, CD and Blu-ray

Pink Floyd have announced the release of a newly remixed version of their classic Dark Side Of The Moon album on vinyl, CD and Blu-ray, through Pink Floyd/Warner Music on October 13.

The standalone remix reissue was originally part of The Dark Side Of The Moon 50th Anniversary Box Set,released back in March. This is the first time that the new remaster will be available on its own. The Blu-ray contains the Dolby Atmos and a 5.1 Surround mix as well as the remastered Stereo version. The package comes with commemorative postcards, stickers and a 24-page booklet.

It's been a busy year for the iconic album. Not only have Pink Floyd been celebrating the album's 50th anniversary with various reissues, which also featured the first ever vinyl issue of Pink Floyd’s The Dark Side Of The Moon - Live At Wembley Empire Pool, London, 1974, but former band mate Roger Waters releases his own new version of the album, Dark Side Of The Moon Redux, on October 6.

At the same time an ongoing competition inviting animators to create new music videos offering "a fresh visual interpretation" of songs on the album is ongoing. Aubrey 'Po' Powell, Pink Floyd's creative director and one half of the Hipgnosis design studio that created the album cover, will discuss their work and the creative process with some of the animators who have entered the competition on a YouTube conversation that will take place on September 6 at 17:00 UK time

The competition has come under fiee from creatives due to a small print clause stating that the band will assume ownership and all rights to monetise entries.

Pre-order The Dark Side Of The Moon.