Pink Floyd Dark Side book and box set on way to celebrate 50th anniversary

Pink Floyd's classic 1973 album The Dark Side Of The Moon will be celeb rated in a brand new book to be released in April. A new luxury box set is also expected to be released at the same time.

The Dark Side Of The Moon by Pink Floyd will be published by Thames And Hudson on March 1 in the UK and March 7 in the US, the UK date the same day the album was released back in 1973.

The new book This luxurious book will feature rare and unseen backstage and onstage photography of the band during the album tours of 1972 to 1975. 129 candid black-and-white photographs by Storm Thorgerson, Jill Furmanovsky, Aubrey Powell, Storm Thorgerson, and Peter Christopherson document the soundchecks, the shows, and the after shows, plus a review by UK rock writer Chris Charlesworth of the October 1972 Wembley gig, originally published in Melody Maker and the new book also reveals the visual conception of the iconic album artwork.

Although theres been no official announcement from Pink Floyd yet, the book page at the Thames And Hudson website clearly states "this date will also see the launch of a luxury box set containing a re-release of the album together with numerous related music items."