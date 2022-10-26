Philip Selway releases lyric video for new song Check For Signs Of Life

Radiohead drummer Philip Selway has released a lyric video for brand new song Check For Signs Of Life, which you can watch below.

It's taken from Selway's upcoming album Strange Dance, which will be released through Bella Union on February. It's the folow up to Selway's soundtrack to the movie Let Me Go which was released in 2017.

“The scale of it was very deliberate for me, from the outset,” he says of the new album. “I wanted the soundscape to be broad and tall but somehow get it to wrap around this intimate vocal at the heart of it”.

Strange Dance has been produced by Marta Salogni and features guest appearances from Portishead's Adrian Utley, cellist Laura Moody, Hannah Peel and Valentina Magaletti , while the artwork has been created by abstract painter Stewart Geddes who spent time in the studio, and created a spectacular series of impressionistic paintings in response to the music.

“One of the things I’ve liked about this record is it’s me as a 55-year-old not trying to hide that fact,” says Selway. “It feels kind of unguarded rather than seeing that ageing process as something that needs to be hidden. I wanted it to have that space so if you’re listening to it you can lose yourself in it. Almost like a refuge.”

(Image credit: Bella Union)

Philip Selway: Strange Dance

1. Little Things

2. What Keeps You Awake At Night

3. Check For Signs Of Life

4. Picking Up Pieces

5. The Other Side

6. Strange Dance

7. Make It Go Away

8. The Heart Of It All

9. Salt Air

10. There’ll Be Better Days