Phil Anselmo's Superjoint stream new album in full

Phil Anselmo’s Superjoint have made their new album Caught Up In The Gears Of Application available to stream in full.

The album was released on November 11 via Anselmo’s Housecore Records.

Speaking about the follow-up to 2003’s A Lethal Dose Of American Hatred – recorded under the Superjoint Ritual banner – Anselmo said: “The overall theme means many things, or no things, but there is an underlying message regardless, about how modern technology – computers and all that comes with them, mainly – has affected our lives.

“As a musician, it has affected my life both negatively, with music being stolen, and positively – being in touch with fellow musicians around the world and staying visible.

“But when looking at the broader spectrum, computer-land has given everyday people a platform in which to bellow like carnival barkers about anything and everything, humdrum or political, whether qualified or not, some with good intentions, some with disingenuous intentions, and some with ideas that lay somewhere in the middle, creating a mishmash of results.”

Anselmo last week commented on him being branded a racist after his ‘white power’ outburst, saying “it takes one to know one.”

Superjoint Caught Up In The Gears Of Application tracklist

Today And Tomorrow Burning The Blanket Ruin You Caught Up In The Gears Of The Application Sociopathic Herd Delusion Circling The Drain Clickbait Asshole Mutts Bite Too Rigging The Fight Receiving No Answer To The Knock

