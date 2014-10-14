Superjoint Ritual reunion is a one-off

Phil Anselmo says the upcoming Superjoint Ritual reunion is "100% a one-off."

The band split in 2004 after releasing two albums, and frontman Anselmo said as recently as 2011 that there was “no fucking way” the group would get back together. The split was down to a disagreement between the Pantera and Down man and Superjoint Ritual drummer Joe Fazzio.

But Anselmo revealed in August that the band would reform – under the shortened name Superjoint due to an unspecified legal issue – for a performance at the Housecore Horror Film Festival later this month. A video of them rehearsing has been released ahead of the show.

Now Anselmo has confirmed the reunion will be short-lived.

He tells Jack Antonio: “It is a one-off, 100%, as of right now. It’s something that we get asked about quite a bit, but if you look at the guys that are in the band, original members, it’s really me and Jimmy Bower and, of course, we’ve got Kevin Bond coming in on guitar and whatnot.

“But, really, if you look at just Jimmy and me alone, we’re gonna be crazy busy coming up in 2015 as well, and Jimmy with Eyehategod and whatever obligations Down decide to take on.

“But I think the main focus of next year would be, maybe around summer time, is getting to work on that third Down EP. And other than that, I wanna write another solo record and produce some bands. So, not as much touring for me next year.

“We realise this is the end of the push for this year, and Superjoint just happens to be part of it. It’s gonna be fun, man. It’s gonna be a blast.”