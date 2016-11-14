Avenged Sevenfold's M Shadows slams 'childish' Warner Bros

Avenged Sevenfold frontman M Shadows says Warner Brothers’ upcoming A7X Best Of release is “childish on a whole new level.”

Warner and Avenged Sevenfold are locked in a legal dispute and the band recently sneak released their new album The Stage via their new label Capitol Records.

But as rumours – led by a social media post from Fozzy frontman Chris Jericho – circulated that Avenged Sevenfold were about to reveal details of the new album, Warner announced a 2CD compilation called The Best Of 2005-2013, which is set for release on December 2.

Shadows previously described the move as a “cash grab” designed to confuse casual fans, and he has now gone further and blasted it as “childish.”

Shadows tells 101.1 WJRR: “We’re not promoting that at all. That has nothing to do with us. They, basically, saw the date that Chris put up, and, from what we understand, they are trying to undercut our new record, so they were trying to put it out the week before.

“And as childish as things can be behind the scenes with lawyers and stuff, as I’m sure you can imagine, this is childish on a whole new level.

“You’re gonna try to put this record out right before our new record just to undercut us and try to confuse the casual fan, like, ‘Is this the new record? Or is that the new record?’ Or parents buying stuff for Christmas.”

He continues: “So it’s just really childish. It doesn’t even have a good pick of songs. And it’s a record label, basically, digging themselves into a deeper hole, as far as I’m concerned, because it doesn’t look good to other bands who are potentially gonna sign there, and it doesn’t look good to fans.”

Meanwhile, Shadows has also posted a comment on Facebook in which he addresses how it was reported that The Stage is A7X’s slowest-selling album since 2005’s City Of Evil.

He says: “When I said I had ‘mixed feelings’ about the results I simply meant that there is a part of me that knows a traditional release would have been easier and we could all parade around with another meaningless number one.”

His statement can be read in full below.

Jan 10: Glasgow SSE Hydro

Jan 12: Newcastle Metro Radio Arena

Jan 13: Birmingham Genting Arena

Jan 15: Sheffield Arena

Jan 16: Manchester Arena

Jan 18: Nottingham Motorpoint Arena

Jan 19: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena

Jan 21: London O2 Arena

Jan 22: London O2 Arena

Feb 12: Frankfurt Festhalle, Germany

Feb 13: Hamburg Sporthalle, Germany

Feb 15: Berlin Arena, Germany

Feb 16: Dusseldorf Mitsubishi Electric Halle, Germany

Feb 18: Amsterdam Ziggo Dome, Netherlands

Feb 20: Stuttgart Schleyerhalle, Germany

Feb 21: Milan Forum, Italy

Feb 23: Vienna Wiener Stadthalle, Austria

Feb 25: Munich Zenith, Germany

Feb 26: Zurich Halle 622, Austria

Feb 28: Lille Zenith Arena, France

Mar 01: Luxembourg Rockhal, Luxembourg

Mar 02: Paris AccorHotels Arena, France

Mar 04: Copenhagen Valby Hallen, Denmark

Mar 07: Helsinki Hartwall Arena, Finland

Mar 09: Stockholm Ericsson Globe, Sweden

Mar 10: Oslo Telenor, Norway

