Periphery Marigold animated video released

View Periphery’s animated video for Marigold from album Periphery III: Select Difficulty

Periphery have released an animated video for their track Marigold.

It’s taken from upcoming fourth album Periphery III: Select Difficulty, to be launched on July 22.

Guitarist Mark Holcomb says: “Marigold was written pretty early in the sessions. It had been a song that anchored the songwriting direction for P3. The technicality, sense of melody, orchestration and big choruses lend itself to what I feel most of this record is about.”

The band commence a North American tour in August without bassist Adam ‘Nolly’ Getgood, who’s decided to end his live career – although he remains a creative member of the band.

Periphery III: Select Difficulty tracklist

  1. The Price Is Wrong
  2. Motormouth
  3. Marigold
  4. The Way The News Goes…
  5. Remain Indoors
  6. Habitual Line-Stepper
  7. Flatline
  8. Absolomb
  9. Catch Fire
  10. Prayer Position
  11. Lune

Periphery tour dates 2016

Aug 04: Raleigh Lincoln Theatre, NC
Aug 05: Atlanta Masquerade, GA
Aug 06: Memphis New Daisy Theater, TN
Aug 07: Dallas House of Blues, TX
Aug 08: San Antonio Alamo City Music Hall, TX
Aug 09: Houston House of Blues, TX
Aug 11: Phoenix The Press Room, AZ
Aug 12: San Diego House of Blues, CA
Aug 13: Los Angeles The Regent, CA
Aug 14: San Francisco The Fillmore, CA
Aug 16: Portland Hawthorne Theater, OR
Aug 17: Seattle The Showbox, WA
Aug 19: Salt Lake City The Complex, UT
Aug 20: Denver Summit Music Hall, CO
Aug 22: Minneapolis Varsity Theater, MN
Aug 24: Milwaukee Turner Hall Ballroom, WI
Aug 25: Grand Rapids Intersection, MI
Aug 26: Detroit St Andrew’s Hall, MI
Aug 27: Pittsburgh Mr Small’s Theatre, PA
Aug 28: Philadelphia Theatre of the Living Arts, PA
Aug 30: Boston Paradise, MA
Aug 31: New York Irving Plaza, NY
Sep 01: Baltimore Baltimore Sound Stage, MD

