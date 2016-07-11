Periphery Marigold animated video released

Periphery have released an animated video for their track Marigold.

It’s taken from upcoming fourth album Periphery III: Select Difficulty, to be launched on July 22.

Guitarist Mark Holcomb says: “Marigold was written pretty early in the sessions. It had been a song that anchored the songwriting direction for P3. The technicality, sense of melody, orchestration and big choruses lend itself to what I feel most of this record is about.”

The band commence a North American tour in August without bassist Adam ‘Nolly’ Getgood, who’s decided to end his live career – although he remains a creative member of the band.

Periphery III: Select Difficulty tracklist

The Price Is Wrong Motormouth Marigold The Way The News Goes… Remain Indoors Habitual Line-Stepper Flatline Absolomb Catch Fire Prayer Position Lune

Aug 04: Raleigh Lincoln Theatre, NC

Aug 05: Atlanta Masquerade, GA

Aug 06: Memphis New Daisy Theater, TN

Aug 07: Dallas House of Blues, TX

Aug 08: San Antonio Alamo City Music Hall, TX

Aug 09: Houston House of Blues, TX

Aug 11: Phoenix The Press Room, AZ

Aug 12: San Diego House of Blues, CA

Aug 13: Los Angeles The Regent, CA

Aug 14: San Francisco The Fillmore, CA

Aug 16: Portland Hawthorne Theater, OR

Aug 17: Seattle The Showbox, WA

Aug 19: Salt Lake City The Complex, UT

Aug 20: Denver Summit Music Hall, CO

Aug 22: Minneapolis Varsity Theater, MN

Aug 24: Milwaukee Turner Hall Ballroom, WI

Aug 25: Grand Rapids Intersection, MI

Aug 26: Detroit St Andrew’s Hall, MI

Aug 27: Pittsburgh Mr Small’s Theatre, PA

Aug 28: Philadelphia Theatre of the Living Arts, PA

Aug 30: Boston Paradise, MA

Aug 31: New York Irving Plaza, NY

Sep 01: Baltimore Baltimore Sound Stage, MD

