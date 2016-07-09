TeamRock News In Brief July 9, 2016

Here is TeamRock’s roundup of all the news snippets from around the world of rock and metal on July 9, 2016. Compiled by our news team at TeamRock HQ. For today’s bigger news stories, click the ‘News’ tab in the menu above.

Revocation have released Profanum Vulgus from their upcoming sixth album Great Is Our Sin. The song can be heard below, with the album – the follow-up to 2014’s Deathless – due on July 22 via Metal Blade.

Godsmack frontman Sully Erna will release his second solo album Hometown Life in September. The cover artwork and tracklist can be viewed below. It’s the follow-up to his 2010 effort Avalon.

Sully Erna Hometown Life tracklist

Hometown Life Your Own Drum Different Kind of Tea Take All Of Me Don’t Comfort Me Turn It Up! Forever My Infinity Blue Skies Father Of Time Fallin’ To Black

Stryper’s Michael Sweet will release his seventh solo album One Sided War on August 26 via Rat Pak Records. It’s available for pre-order now.

The release of former Skid Row frontman Sebastian Bach’s autobiography 18 And Life On Skid Row has been delayed.

It was due to be released in June, but Bach tells The Katt: “It’s been delayed because it’s a very big project – 600 pages with lots of pictures.

“They asked me for 30 pictures; I gave them 116. And I’m, like, ‘It’s my book, dude.’ It’s got a lot of stories of crazy shit that I did. But there is a beginning and an end to it, like a story arc, because my life was very weird.”

Publishers HarperCollins say the book will arrive on September 27.