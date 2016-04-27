Periphery confirm 5th album, US tour

Periphery have confirmed the release of their fifth album on July 22 via Sumerian Records, to be followed with a US tour that won’t include bassist Adam ‘Nolly’ Getgood.

Periphery III: Select Difficulty follows the twin releases Juggernaut: Alpha and Juggernaut: Omega last year, and that followed 2012’s Periphery II: This Time It’s Personal.

Guitarist Jake Bowen says: “For the past couple of years we’ve been refining our collaborative process, and we feel it’s only getting better with the completion of this album.

“We spent two months writing songs that are not only representative of the Periphery sound, but also reflect where all of us are as musicians. Working together has helped us tread new ground musically and creatively.”

Getgood, who produced the album, remains a member of the band but he’ll no longer tour with them as he expands his production work. A touring bassist will be named in due course.

“The touring life isn’t something that everyone can continue indefinitely,” Getgood says. “The time has come where I want to settle into a more normal existence.

“I love my bandmates like brothers, and I’m so grateful for the incredible support they’ve shown as I make this huge life change.”

The Sonic Unrest tour kicks off in August, with support from Sikth, Chon and Toothgrinder.

Periphery: Sonic Unrest US tour

Aug 04: Raleigh Lincoln Theatre, NC

Aug 05: Atlanta Masquerade, GA

Aug 06: Memphis New Daisy Theater, TN

Aug 07: Dallas House of Blues, TX

Aug 08: San Antonio Alamo City Music Hall, TX

Aug 09: Houston House of Blues, TX

Aug 11: Phoenix The Press Room, AZ

Aug 12: San Diego House of Blues, CA

Aug 13: Los Angeles The Regent, CA

Aug 14: San Francisco The Fillmore, CA

Aug 16: Portland Hawthorne Theater, OR

Aug 17: Seattle The Showbox, WA

Aug 19: Salt Lake City The Complex, UT

Aug 20: Denver Summit Music Hall, CO

Aug 22: Minneapolis Varsity Theater, MN

Aug 24: Milwaukee Turner Hall Ballroom, WI

Aug 25: Grand Rapids Intersection, MI

Aug 26: Detroit St Andrew’s Hall, MI

Aug 27: Pittsburgh Mr Small’s Theatre, PA

Aug 28: Philadelphia Theatre of the Living Arts, PA

Aug 30: Boston Paradise, MA

Aug 31: New York Irving Plaza, NY

Sep 01: Baltimore Baltimore Sound Stage, MD

