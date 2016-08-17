Pentangle 2008 reunion recordings to launch on CD

A 2CD set recorded during Pentangle’s reunion tour in 2008 is to be released on October 7.

The comeback trek saw the classic lineup of Bert Jansch and John Renbourn, singer Jacqui McShee, bassist Danny Thompson and drummer/percussionist Terry Cox team up for the first time since they split in 1973.

The package is described as “beautifully recorded,” capturing the band “in a series of scintillating performances.

“Its long awaited release by Topic now comes with added poignancy in the knowledge that Bert Jansch supervised the mixing and sequencing and John Renbourn prepared the album masters before their untimely deaths in 2011 and 2015 respectively.

“Pentangle was one of the most exciting and innovative groups in the world, genuinely pushing the boundaries of folk and jazz in a way that defied categorisation. They enjoyed an unprecedented degree of worldwide success for an acoustic band and their influence and musical impact was clearly still revered and relevant forty years later.”

Pentangle founder Jansch died of cancer in 2001, while Renbourn died aged 70 of a suspected heart attack at his home in Scotland last year.

Renbourn spent the last of his days working with Wizz Jones on their Joint Control album, which is to launch on September 9. It can be pre-ordered on Amazon.

Guitarist and singer Jones is also among a host of performers appearing at a special John Renbourn tribute show at Cecil Sharp House in London on September 22.

Meanwhile, Jacqui McShee’s Pentangle are set to appear Birmingham’s Moseley Folk Festival on September 9.

Finale can be pre-ordered on Amazon and ProperMusic.

Pentangle Finale artwork

Pentangle Finale tracklist

CD1

Let No Man Steal Your Thyme

Light Flight

Mirage

Once I Had A Sweetheart

In Time

People On The Highway

House Carpenter

Cruel Sister

Hunting Song

Market Song

CD2

The Time Has Come

Bruton Town

A Maid That’s Deep In Love

I’ve Got A Feeling

The Snows

Goodbye Pork Pie Hat

No More My Lord

Sally Free And Easy

Wedding Dress

Pentangling

Will The Circle Be Unbroken

