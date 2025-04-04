“Despite having settled into an MOR-leaning sound, highlights cut through of-their-time instrumental traits”: Camel’s Nude and Pressure Points remixed

You can trust Louder Our experienced team has worked for some of the biggest brands in music. From testing headphones to reviewing albums, our experts aim to create reviews you can trust. Find out more about how we review.

The opening years of the 1980s were a turbulent period for Camel. With 1981’s Nude just completed, Andy Latimer’s prog mainstays quietly split after drummer Andy Ward’s suicide attempt. With 1982’s The Single Factor a contractual obligation, put together by Latimer with guest players, Nude would have been a more memorable way for them to take their bows.

As heard in high-definition surround sound mixes on this 2CD/Blu-ray package, it’s a concept album based on Hiroo Onoda, the Japanese soldier who hid in the jungle for 29 years, unaware World War II had ended.

Despite Camel having settled into an MOR-leaning sound by this point, the gently wistful Drafted, bucolic, flute-laced instrumental Landscapes and Floydishly indignant Lies remain highlights that cut through of-their-time instrumental traits such as overbearing fretless bass plumes and sax breaks.

Eventually, Latimer assembled a new line-up for 1984’s synth-oriented Stationary Traveller. A live recording was made by that group for the same year’s Pressure Points: Live In Concert album and video, which focused largely on that Traveller and Nude.

The reissued and expanded Pressure Points captures elements of Camel’s appeal which weren’t always evident in their contemporary studio output. Latimer’s guitar work is given much more space on several extended numbers, while Ton Scherpenzeel – the new star signing from Dutch proggers Kayak – is given the spotlight for florid keyboard runs on West Berlin and Sasquatch.

The encore also finds former member Peter Bardens on organ for high-octane romps through Snow Goose classic Rhayader and a 12-minute Lady Fantasy.

The additional Blu-ray disc features the concert film, complete with the show’s intro and outro videos In The Arms Of Waltzing Frauleins – starring a young Bruno Tonioli, later of Strictly Come Dancing fame. Surreal.

Nude and Pressure Points are on sale now via Esoteric.