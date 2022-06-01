Panic! At The Disco announce new album Viva Las Vengeance, share video for its sparkling title track

Panic! At The Disco have returned with news of their seventh studio album, Viva Las Vengeance, due out on August 19 via Fueled by Ramen/DCD2 Records. To mark the announcement, Brendon Urie's campy pop rock heroes have also shared the album's title-track.

Viva Las Vengeance, which is anchored by a walloping drum beat and kitschy melodic vocals, arrives with a theatrically fun video, directed by frequent Panic collaborator Brendan Walter.

Speaking of the project, Brendon Urie says, “Viva Las Vengeance is a look back at who I was 17 years ago and who I am now with the fondness I didn't have before. I didn’t realise I was making an album and there was something about the tape machine that kept me honest".

Panic! At The Disco have also announced The Viva Las Vengeance global headline tour, kicking off on September 8 in Austin, TX. Special guests on the run include Marina and Jake Wesley Rogers with Beach Bunny joining on select dates in North America.

Tickets for the North American dates will be available to the general public starting June 8 at 10am local time and tickets for the European shows go on sale to the general public on June 10 at 10am local.

Listen to Viva Las Vengeance and find the tour dates below:

Viva Las Vengeance tracklist:

Viva Las Vengeance

Middle of a Breakup

Don’t Let The Light Go Out

Local God

Star Spangled Banger

God Killed Rock And Roll

Say It Louder

Sugar Soaker

Something About Maggie

Sad Clown

All By Yourself

Do It To Death

Sep 08: Austin Moody Center, TX

Sep 10: Houston Toyota Center, TX

Sep 11: Fort Worth Dickies Arena, TX

Sep 13: Kansas City T-Mobile Center, MO

Sep 14: St. Paul Xcel Energy Center, MN

Sep 16: Milwaukee Fiserv Forum, WI

Sep 17: Chicago United Center, IL

Sep 20: Detroit Little Caesars Arena, MI

Sep 21: Columbus Nationwide Arena, OH

Sep 23: New York Madison Square Garden, NY

Sep 25: Toronto Scotiabank Arena, ON

Sep 27: Montreal Bell Centre, QC

Sep 28: Boston TD Garden, MA

Sep 30: Philadelphia ells Fargo Center, PA

Oct 01: Washington Capital One Arena, DC

Oct 02: Raleigh PNC Arena, NC

Oct 04: Sunrise FLA Live Arena, FL

Oct 05: Tampa Amalie Arena, FL

Oct 07: Duluth Gas South Arena, GA

Oct 08: Nashville Bridgestone Arena, TN

Oct 09: Saint Louis Enterprise Center, MO

Oct 10: Denver Ball Arena, CO

Oct 13: Salt Lake City Vivint Smart Home Arena, UT

Oct 15: Portland Moda Center, OR

Oct 16: Seattle Climate Pledge Arena, WA

Oct 19: Inglewood Kia Forum, CA

Oct 21: Las Vegas T-Mobile Arena, NV

Oct 23: Phoenix Footprint Center, AZ

Oct 25: San Francisco Chase Center, CA

Feb 20: Vienna Wiener Stadthalle, AT

Feb 21: Munich Olympiahalle, DE

Feb 23: Hamburg Barclays Arena, DE

Feb 24: Cologne Lanxess Arena, DE

Feb 25: Rotterdam Rotterdam Ahoy, NL

Feb 28: Antwerp Sportpaleis, BE

Mar 01: Paris Accor Hotels Arena, FR

Mar 03: Glasgow OVO Hydro, UK

Mar 04: Birmingham Utilita Arena, UK

Mar 06: London The O2, UK

Mar 10: Manchester AO Arena, UK