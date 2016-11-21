Pain Of Salvation release video for Meaningless

Pain Of Salvation have released a video for their track Meaningless.

The song features on the Swedish outfit’s upcoming 10th album In Passing Light Of Day, which will launch on January 13 via InsideOut Music.

The promo was produced by Joakim S Hammond and Love Fagerstedt, with Pain Of Salvation praising their efforts on the shoot.

They say in a statement: “We feel very proud to release the first video for In Passing Light Of Day. Love and Joakim and the entire film team have made a tremendous work.

“In it, you will also see some wonderful Pain Of Salvation fans, who we want to send extra warm thanks to. Let the journey begin, into the passing light of day. Enter Meaningless.”

In Passing Light Of Day is Daniel Gildenlow and co’s first studio release since 2014’s Falling Home. It’ll be available for pre-order from December 16 via InsideOut Music’s webstore.

The In Passing Light Of Day cover

Pain Of Salvation In The Passing Light Of Day tracklist

On A Tuesday Tongue Of God Meaningless Silent Gold Full Throttle Tribe Reasons Angels Of Broken Things The Taming Of A Beast If This Is The End The Passing Light Of Day

