Pain Of Salvation to release album In The Passing Light Of Day

Pain Of Salvation will release their long-awaited album In The Passing Light Of Day on January 13.

Working with producer Daniel Bergstrand, who has overseen work by In Flames, Meshuggah and Strapping Young Lad, the band’s follow-up to 2014’s acoustic effort Falling Home is partly inspired by frontman Daniel Gildenlow’s near-fatal flesh-eating bug in 2014.

He says: “What started off as an annoying infection has, in just hours, suddenly pivoted into the very real possibility of my actual dying.

“This album also shows the beauty of the transition, of the inevitable. And of the hope of a tomorrow, the hope of change, no matter how frail and naive that hope may be.”

Mainman Gildenlow also said their 10th album In The Passing Light Of Day would be a return to “a harder and heavier form.”

Earlier this year, Pain Of Salvation were the subject of a documentary I Set Myself On Fire, available on Mapenzi Film’s website.

Pain Of Salvation In The Passing Light Of Day album artwork

Pain Of Salvation In The Passing Light Of Day tracklist

On A Tuesday Tongue Of God Meaningless Silent Gold Full Throttle Tribe Reasons Angels Of Broken Things The Taming Of A Beast If This Is The End The Passing Light Of Day

Pain Of Salvation have gone and covered Holy Diver