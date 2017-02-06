Overkill release Goddamn Trouble video

Overkill have released a video for their track Goddamn Trouble.

It’s lifted from the band’s 18th studio album The Grinding Wheel, which will launch on February 10 via Nuclear Blast.

Vocalist Bobby ‘Blitz’ Ellsworth says: “We hooked up again with Kevin Custer, the director behind the videos Armorist, Bitter Pill, Rattlesnake and Bring Me The Night.

“It was an all-day event in the great state of New Jersey and Kevin shot two vids for us on that cold January day – Goddamn Trouble and Shine On.

“A long day but well worth it as he captured the metal-chaos and energy. So hit lay and get some trouble.”

Late last year, Overkill released a lyric video for Our Finest Hour from the follow-up to 2014’s White Devil Armory.

The band will embark on a US tour in the coming weeks in support of The Grinding Wheel, which is available for pre-order.

The Grinding Wheel cover

Overkill The Grinding Wheel tracklist

Mean Green Killing Machine Goddamn Trouble Our Finest Hour Shine On The Long Road Let’s All Go To Hades Come Heavy Red White And Blue The Wheel The Grinding Wheel

Feb 14: Philadelphia Trocadero Theatre, PA

Feb 15: Cleveland The Agora Theatre, OH

Feb 16: Columbus Park Street Saloon, OH

Feb 17: Chicago Concord Music Hall, IL

Feb 18: Minneapolis The Cabooze, MN

Feb 19: Lawrence Granada, KS

Feb 20: Denver Gothic Theatre, CO

Feb 22: Seattle El Corazon, WA

Feb 23: Portland Hawthorne Theatre, OR

Feb 25: Anaheim City National Grove, CA

Feb 26: Mesa Club Red, AZ

Feb 27: Albuquerque Sunshine Theater, NM

Feb 28: Dallas Trees, TX

Mar 01: Houston Scout Bar, TX

Mar 02: San Antonio Alamo City Music Hall, TX

Mar 03: New Orleans Southport Music Hall, LA

Mar 04: Ybor City The Ritz, FL

Mar 05: Atlanta Variety Playhouse, GA

Mar 06: Charlotte The Fillmore, NC

Mar 07: Norfolk The Norva, VA

Mar 08: Washington Howard Theatre, DC

Mar 09: Clifton Park Upstate Concert Hall, NY

Mar 10: Worcester Palladium, MA

Mar 11: Sayreville Starland Ballroom, NJ

Overkill's Bobby “Blitz” Ellsworth - The 10 Records That Changed My Life