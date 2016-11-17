Overkill announce 18th album The Grinding Wheel

Overkill have announced details of their upcoming 18th studio album.
The follow-up to 2014’s White Devil Armory was produced by the band and mixed by Andy Sneap and will launch on February 10 after they signed a worldwide deal with Nuclear Blast last year.
Frontman Bobby ‘Blitz’ Ellsworth says: “Grinding on! Here we come again kids, strapped to the Grinding Wheel. Bang your head.”
The band have also released a lyric video for album track Our Finest Hour. Watch it below. The single is also available to purchase through iTunes and in a variety of formats from the Nuclear Blast online store.
Overkill have been on tour across Europe this month and have three dates remaining in Hungary, Austria and the Czech Republic over the coming days.
They released career anthology HistoriKill: 1995-2007 in October, which can also be purchased via Nuclear Blast.
Overkill The Grinding Wheel tracklist
- Mean Green Killing Machine
- Goddamn Trouble
- Our Finest Hour
- Shine On
- The Long Road
- Let’s All Go To Hades
- Come Heavy
- Red White And Blue
- The Wheel
- The Grinding Wheel
Overkill 2016 remaining European tour dates
Nov 17: Budapest Barba Negra Club, Hungary
Nov 18: Vienna Szene, Austria
Nov 19: Zlin Winter Masters Of Rock, Czech Republic