Vimic postpone March European tour

Vimic have been forced to postpone their planned March European tour until later this year.

Joey Jordison and co had been due to kick off the 16-date run of shows in Stockholm, Sweden, on March 7 and wrap up in Manchester, UK, on the 30th of the month.

But those shows will now take place later this year.

A statement on Jordison’s website reads: “Vimic has decided to reschedule its March European tour for November and December 2017 due to circumstances beyond the band’s control relating to the commercial release of new music. However, Vimic will be playing festivals this summer in North America and Europe.”

Jordison adds: “The band and I feel horrible but I want to give fans what they deserve which is new music in conjunction with a world tour. We will tour Europe in November and December of 2017.”

Vimic are expected to launch their album Open Your Omen laster this year.

Former Slipknot drummer Jordison said of the record: “The riffs, lyrics, and drums of Open Your Omen will tell you a lot.

“I started this record when I was coming out of the Acute Transverse Myelitis condition. It’s literally what saved me and helped me get back to where I’m healthier than ever.

“These guys and this album pushed me to not only relearn how to walk, but how to play the drums again. Open Your Omen is the rebirth of the rest of my life.”

The full list of rescheduled dates will be revealed in due course.

Mar 07: Stockholm Debaser Strand, Sweden

Mar 08: Oslo John Dee, Norway

Mar 10: Copenhagen Pumpehuset, Denmark

Mar 12: Berlin Musik & Frieden, Germany

Mar 13: Hamburg Headcrash, Germany

Mar 14: Tilburg O13, Netherlands

Mar 15: Cologne Luxor, Germany

Mar 17: Munich Backstage Halle, Germany

Mar 19: Zurich Dynamo, Switzerland

Mar 20: Milan Legend, Italy

Mar 23: Madrid Sala Arena, Spain

Mar 24: Barcelona Razzmatazz 2, Spain

Mar 26: Paris Trabendo, France

Mar 28: London Electric Ballroom, UK

Mar 29: Birmingham Academy 2, UK

Mar 30: Manchester Academy 2, UK

