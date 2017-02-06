Metallica’s Hetfield under doctor’s orders not to sing

Metallica were forced to cancel their planned performance in Copenhagen, Denmark, on Sunday night due to a throat issue affecting vocalist and guitarist James Hetfield.

The band had been scheduled to play four nights at the city’s Royal Arena, but after falling ill during their performance on Friday evening, the band had to scrap the following night’s gig.

Metallica say Hetfield is “under strict doctor’s orders to not sing one single note.” The show has been moved to September 2.

Metallica say in a statement: “Our week here in Copenhagen is something we have had circled on the calendar for a very long time as a special event not only for our friends in Denmark but also for us and we were really looking forward to celebrating the new arena with you.

“To those of you who were there yesterday, we appreciate you encouraging us to carry on – that meant the world to us. We all felt really bummed that we were unable to give you the maximum Metallica experience. It was one of the most challenging shows we’ve ever played, but your love and support got us through.”

They add: “We know that many of you made travel plans to spend the weekend with us and we are very sorry for any inconvenience this will cause. We hope that you will be able to come back to Copenhagen in September and we’ll do our best to make it up to everyone with something unique for you at the make-up gig, along with a kick ass show of course!

“And to Aphyxion, the band who won your votes to be Sunday’s opening act, we hope you’re available in September.”

After struggling onstage on Friday night, Hetfield said to the crowd: “It’s not fair to you guys. You paid a lot of good money to come and see your favourite band and we don’t sound good.

“I’m gonna leave it up to you. Would you rather hear us sound better another time? I wanna stop. What do you say?”

When the crowd cheered for the band to keep going, Hetfield added: “All right. I’ll keep doing my best.”

At the time of writing, the band’s concert at the Royal Arena for tomorrow night (February 7) will go ahead as planned.

Metallica are on the road in support of 10th album Hardwired… to Self Destruct.

Watch every Metallica video from Hardwired… To Self-Destruct