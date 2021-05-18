Oslo Tapes premiere head-spinning new video for Bodø Dakar

Avant-garde Italian quartet Oslo Tapes have premiered their brand new video for Bodø Dakar with prog, which you can watch in full below.

Bodø Dakar is taken from the band's upcoming third album ØR which will be released through Pelagic Records on June 4.

"Bodø Dakar is an imaginary journey from the north to the south of the world, through different cultures and landscapes," the band say. "The song explores African vibes alongside noisy and ambient textures, all within the metronomic pace of krautrock. Solid roots in the 70s west german music in collision with the Norwegian jazz movement is the core of this song. Bodø Dakar is a long distance run, until you forget yourself.“

ØR represents "a dizzying ride through a feverish dreamscape of imaginary Norwegian highlands painted in cubistic shapes. Hypnotic bass lines, repetitive drum patterns, new wave synths and psychedelic guitar textures covering the full width of the stereo room, all seamlessly woven into a gloomy Kraut - tapestry which sounds refreshingly... modern, while paying tribute to the aged genre."

Funding member Marco Campitelli has co-produced ØR with Amaury Cambuzat (Ulan Bator) and James Aparicio (house engineer for Mute Records and mixing and mastering engineer for Depeche Mode, Mogwai, Nick Cave).

Oslo Tapes have previously released a video for Zenith.

Pre-order ØR.