Oslo Tapes release video for the Norse-inspired Zenith

Italian avant-garde prog outfit Oslo Tapes have released a brand new video for Zenith. That track is taken from the band's upcoming third album ØR which will be released through Pelagic Records on June 4.

“The focus of Oslo Tapes is to harmonise the noise,” says founding member Marco Campitelli.

ØR represents "a dizzying ride through a feverish dreamscape of imaginary Norwegian highlands painted in cubistic shapes. Hypnotic bass lines, repetitive drum patterns, new wave synths and psychedelic guitar textures covering the full width of the stereo room, all seamlessly woven into a gloomy Kraut - tapestry which sounds refreshingly... modern, while paying tribute to the aged genre."

Campitelli. has co-produced ØR with Amaury Cambuzat (Ulan Bator) and James Aparicio (house engineer for Mute Records and mixing and mastering engineer for Depeche Mode, Mogwai, Nick Cave).

You can view the new album artwork and tracklisitng below.

Pre-order ØR.

(Image credit: Pelagic Records)

Oslo Tapes: ØR

1.Space Is The Place

2. Zenith

3. Kosmik Feels

4. Bodø Dakar

5. Cosmonaut

6. Norwegian Dream

7. Exotic Dreams

8. Obession Is The Mother of All