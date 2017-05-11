Orsome Welles premiere Father’s Eyes video

A still from the video

Orsome Welles have released a video for their new track Father’s Eyes exclusively with Prog.

The song features on the Melbourne outfit’s upcoming Rise EP, which will launch on May 26.

The video sees the band take on the guise of a team of woodsmen under the oppression of a ringleader, who ultimately turn on their boss.

Orsome Welles frontman Michael Stowers tells Prog: “Father’s Eyes is a powerful and punchy exploration of patriarchal loyalty and freedom.

“I always have an overwhelming feeling of hazardous abandonment whilst singing this song – kind of like watching a young bird take flight for the first time.

“I love the rapid undulations blended with authoritative flow that underpin the music.’’

The five-track Rise EP is now available for pre-order. Orsome Welles have several Australian dates lined up this summer. Find the list along with the Rise cover art and tracklist below.

Orsome Welles Rise EP tracklist

Build A World Father’s Eyes Maestro Elara Rise Again

Jun 11: Warrnambool Arockalypse Festival - The Loft

Jun 16: Brisbane Black Bear Lodge

Jun 17: Perth Badlands

Jun 24: Adelaide Crown & Anchor

Jun 30: Sydney The Factory Floor

Jul 01: Canberra The Basement

Jul 08: Melbourne The Evelyn