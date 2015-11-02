Orion release Somnium video

Orion have released a video for their track Somnium.

It’s lifted from their next as-yet-untitled album, which the Manchester outfit hope to release in 2016.

The track is said to be part of a larger concept which vocalist Phil Owen, bassist Alex Sharpe, drummer Nath Mcleish and guitarists Alex Huzar and Mike Jones will explore fully on their full-length studio outing.

Huzar says: “The new single is a stepping stone from what we have been doing to date and to what we are currently working on in our forthcoming release.

“It’s really exciting as this release is the first time that we’re seeing writing contributions from our whole band, rather then just a few members.”

He continues: “You can expect to see a really diverse set of sounds, instruments and influences which will really complement that Orion flavour that people have come to know.”

Somnium is available via Spotify, Apple Music, Tidal and Deezer.