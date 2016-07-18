Opeth reveal Sorceress release date, artwork and tracklist

Opeth will release their 12 studio album Sorceress on September 30, the band have confirmed.
It’ll be the follow-up to 2014’s Pale Communion, and comes after the group recently signed a deal with Nuclear Blast.
In addition, Opeth have released the final tracklist and the cover art. View them both below.
Frontman Mikael Akerfeldt says: “I find it difficult to understand that we’ve been going on for 26 years, let alone that we’ve made 12 records now, all of which I am very proud of. Sorceress is no exception. I love this album, as does the whole band.
“I wrote the music over five to six months and we spent only 12 days recording it at Rockfield studios in Wales. I find that once again we’ve taken a step forward. Or sideways, Or backwards. Somewhere? It’s different. It’s extremely diverse. And if I may say so myself, extremely good.
“I feel the right to say that since I like to think I know this band better than anyone on the planet. Also, I always manage to detach myself from the record and listen as a fan. It’s a fine little record.”
He continues: “It’s both fresh and old, both progressive and rehashed. Heavy and calm. Just the way we like it. Hopefully there’ll be others around the globe sharing this opinion. It was a joy to make it. A fucking joy to record it, and a sheer joy listening to it.”
Opeth will kick off their North American tour this September at Ozzfest Meets Knotfest, before hitting the road across Europe in November.
Opeth Sorceress tracklist
- Persephone
- Sorceress
- The Wilde Flowers
- Will O The Wisp
- Chrysalis
- Sorceress 2
- The Seventh Sojourn
- Strange Brew
- A Fleeting Glance
- Era
- Persephone (Slight Return)
Opeth 2016 tour dates
Sep 29: Pittsburgh Stage AE, PA
Sep 30: Silver Spring The Fillmore, MD
Oct 01: New York Radio City Music Hall, NY
Oct 02: Boston House Of Blues, MA
Oct 04: Motreal Metropolis, QC
Oct 05: Toronto Massey Hall, ON
Oct 07: Detroit The Fillmore, MI
Oct 08: Akron Goodyear Theater, OH
Oct 09: Chicago Riviera Theatre, IL
Oct 10: Minneapolis First Avenue, MN
Oct 12: Oklahoma City Diamond Ballroom, OK
Oct 13: Houston Warehouse Live, TX
Oct 14: Austin Emo’s, TX
Oct 15: Dallas Gas Monkey, TX
Oct 18: Las Vegas Brooklyn Bowl, NV
Oct 19: Tempe The Marquee, AZ
Oct 21: Sacramento Ace Of Spades, CA
Oct 22: San Francisco The Warfield, CA
Oct 24: Portland Roseland Theater, OR
Oct 25: Seattle The Moore, WA
Oct 26: Vancouver Orpeum, BC
Nov 05: Stockholm Annexet, Sweden
Nov 06: Oslo Konserthus, Norway
Nov 07: Copenhagen DR Koncerthuset, Denmark
Nov 08: Hamburg Docks, Germany
Nov 10: Vienna Arena, Austria
Nov 11: Stuttgart LKA Longhorn, Germany
Nov 12: Munich Theaterfabrik, Germany
Nov 13: Zurich Volkshaus, Switzerland
Nov 14: Milan Alcatraz, Italy
Nov 16: Cologne E-Werk, Germany
Nov 18: Tilburg 013, Netherlands
Nov 19: London SSE Wembley Arena, UK
Nov 21: Paris Le Trianon, France
Nov 23: Luxembourg Den Atelier, Luxembourg
Nov 24: Berlin Astra Kulturhaus, Germany