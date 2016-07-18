Opeth reveal Sorceress release date, artwork and tracklist

Opeth will release their 12 studio album Sorceress on September 30, the band have confirmed.

It’ll be the follow-up to 2014’s Pale Communion, and comes after the group recently signed a deal with Nuclear Blast.

In addition, Opeth have released the final tracklist and the cover art. View them both below.

Frontman Mikael Akerfeldt says: “I find it difficult to understand that we’ve been going on for 26 years, let alone that we’ve made 12 records now, all of which I am very proud of. Sorceress is no exception. I love this album, as does the whole band.

“I wrote the music over five to six months and we spent only 12 days recording it at Rockfield studios in Wales. I find that once again we’ve taken a step forward. Or sideways, Or backwards. Somewhere? It’s different. It’s extremely diverse. And if I may say so myself, extremely good.

“I feel the right to say that since I like to think I know this band better than anyone on the planet. Also, I always manage to detach myself from the record and listen as a fan. It’s a fine little record.”

He continues: “It’s both fresh and old, both progressive and rehashed. Heavy and calm. Just the way we like it. Hopefully there’ll be others around the globe sharing this opinion. It was a joy to make it. A fucking joy to record it, and a sheer joy listening to it.”

Opeth will kick off their North American tour this September at Ozzfest Meets Knotfest, before hitting the road across Europe in November.

The cover of Sorceress

Opeth Sorceress tracklist

Persephone Sorceress The Wilde Flowers Will O The Wisp Chrysalis Sorceress 2 The Seventh Sojourn Strange Brew A Fleeting Glance Era Persephone (Slight Return)

Sep 29: Pittsburgh Stage AE, PA

Sep 30: Silver Spring The Fillmore, MD

Oct 01: New York Radio City Music Hall, NY

Oct 02: Boston House Of Blues, MA

Oct 04: Motreal Metropolis, QC

Oct 05: Toronto Massey Hall, ON

Oct 07: Detroit The Fillmore, MI

Oct 08: Akron Goodyear Theater, OH

Oct 09: Chicago Riviera Theatre, IL

Oct 10: Minneapolis First Avenue, MN

Oct 12: Oklahoma City Diamond Ballroom, OK

Oct 13: Houston Warehouse Live, TX

Oct 14: Austin Emo’s, TX

Oct 15: Dallas Gas Monkey, TX

Oct 18: Las Vegas Brooklyn Bowl, NV

Oct 19: Tempe The Marquee, AZ

Oct 21: Sacramento Ace Of Spades, CA

Oct 22: San Francisco The Warfield, CA

Oct 24: Portland Roseland Theater, OR

Oct 25: Seattle The Moore, WA

Oct 26: Vancouver Orpeum, BC

Nov 05: Stockholm Annexet, Sweden

Nov 06: Oslo Konserthus, Norway

Nov 07: Copenhagen DR Koncerthuset, Denmark

Nov 08: Hamburg Docks, Germany

Nov 10: Vienna Arena, Austria

Nov 11: Stuttgart LKA Longhorn, Germany

Nov 12: Munich Theaterfabrik, Germany

Nov 13: Zurich Volkshaus, Switzerland

Nov 14: Milan Alcatraz, Italy

Nov 16: Cologne E-Werk, Germany

Nov 18: Tilburg 013, Netherlands

Nov 19: London SSE Wembley Arena, UK

Nov 21: Paris Le Trianon, France

Nov 23: Luxembourg Den Atelier, Luxembourg

Nov 24: Berlin Astra Kulturhaus, Germany

