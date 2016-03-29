Mikael Akerfeldt flicks through Book Of Opeth

Mikael Akerfeldt has released a video showing him looking through the first copies of Opeth’s upcoming book.

Book Of Opeth is released on April 15 via Rocket 88 publishers and is available for pre-order via the official website only.

It tells the Swedish outfit’s story in the words of mainman Akerfeldt, his bandmates, their friends, former members and collaborators.

The package – part of the band’s 25th anniversary celebrations – comes with exclusive unreleased acoustic versions of Atonement and Demon Of The Fall that won’t be issued elsewhere.

It will be available in two versions – a classic edition and a signature box set limited to 500 copies, signed by Akerfeldt and including a numbered print of the Pale Communion triptych by Travis Smith.

In the unboxing video, Akerfeldt recalls signing 500 copies of the limited set. He says: “I remember doing these, I had to do 500 of these…really boring. But they only come with the limited, deluxe version of the book. I signed it and numbered it myself. It’s got pictures from pre-recording days, before we even had a record deal.”

And coming across an old picture of his first tattoo, he jokes: “My first tattoo…the guy who did that was really drunk. He had like eight pints before he did that tattoo so I was a bit worried. It does look like shit actually.”

Opeth have a number of shows lined up for 2015, including an appearance at Wembley Arena on November 19.

Jun 17: Gothenburg Ullevi Stadium, Sweden (with Iron Maiden)

Jul 02: Barcelona Be Prog! My Friend Festival, Spain

Jul 07: Helsinki Monsters Of Rock, Finland

Jul 09: Neskaupstaour Eistnaflug Festival, Iceland

Aug 19: Hasselt Pukkelpop, Belgium

Oct 01: New York Radio City Music Hall, NY

Nov 19: London SSE Wembley Arena, UK