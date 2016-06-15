Opeth announce new album Sorceress

Opeth have signed a deal with Nuclear Blast to release their 12th album entitled Sorceress.

The follow-up to 2014’s Pale Communion is set to launch in late 2016 – and frontman Mikael Akerfeldt says he’s looking forward to a “fruitful relationship” with the label.

He says in a statement: “We’re happy to confirm that we have indeed signed a deal with Nuclear Blast Entertainment and will be putting out our 12th studio album Sorceress via our own imprint, Moderbolaget Records.

“The decision was made in Markus Staiger’s – Nuclear Blast kingpin – ridiculously potent Porsche going at 150mph somewhere in the south of Germany.

“We’re happy to be part of the NB team and look forward to a fruitful relationship.”

Staiger adds: “I am honoured that Opeth have joined the Nuclear Blast family. Mikael Akerfeldt and his fellow bandmates have demonstrated time and time again that Opeth are a band that never release an album that sounds the same.

“The band have become one of the most challenging artists in rock music today. It is not often that we get to work with musicians of their caliber and I’m thrilled to have such a unique genre-leader on the label. The future for Opeth and Nuclear Blast looks very bright.”

Further album details will be revealed in due course.

Opeth will head out on a European winter tour, which includes a show at London’s Wembley Arena on November 19.

Opeth European winter tour 2016

Nov 05: Stockholm Annexet, Sweden

Nov 06: Oslo Konserthus, Norway

Nov 07: Copenhagen DR Koncerthuset, Denmark

Nov 08: Hamburg Docks, Germany

Nov 10: Vienna Arena, Austria

Nov 11: Stuttgart LKA Longhorn, Germany

Nov 12: Munich Theaterfabrik, Germany

Nov 13: Zurich Volkshaus, Switzerland

Nov 14: Milan Alcatraz, Italy

Nov 16: Cologne E-Werk, Germany

Nov 18: Tilburg 013, Netherlands

Nov 19: London SSE Wembley Arena, UK

Nov 21: Paris Le Trianon, France

Nov 23: Luxembourg Den Atelier, Luxembourg

Nov 24: Berlin Astra Kulturhaus, Germany

