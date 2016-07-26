Opeth release Sorceress studio tour video

Opeth have released the first studio webisode for their making of upcoming album Sorceress.

The clip shows vocalist and guitarist Mikael Akerfeldt giving fans a mini-tour of Rockfield Studios in Wales, which is also where Queen and Judas Priest recorded.

He said of the forthcoming follow-up to 2014’s Pale Communion: “I find it difficult to understand that we’ve been going on for 26 years, let alone that we’ve made 12 records now, all of which I am very proud of. Sorceress is no exception.

“I love this album, as does the whole band. I wrote the music during five-six months and we spent only 12 days recording it.”

Akerfeldt adds: “It’s extremely diverse. And if I may say so myself, extremely good. I feel the right to say that since I like to think I know this band better than anyone on the planet. Also, I always manage to detach myself from the record and listen as a fan.

“It’s a fine little record. My favorite in our discography right now. It’s both fresh and old, both progressive and rehashed. Heavy and calm. Just the way we like it.”

Sorceress will be released on September 30.

Meanwhile, Akerfeldt recently admitted that he’s afraid of stagnating as a musician.

Opeth Sorceress tracklist

Persephone Sorceress The Wilde Flowers Will O The Wisp Chrysalis Sorceress 2 The Seventh Sojourn Strange Brew A Fleeting Glance Era Persephone (Slight Return)

Sep 29: Pittsburgh Stage AE, PA

Sep 30: Silver Spring The Fillmore, MD

Oct 01: New York Radio City Music Hall, NY

Oct 02: Boston House Of Blues, MA

Oct 04: Motreal Metropolis, QC

Oct 05: Toronto Massey Hall, ON

Oct 07: Detroit The Fillmore, MI

Oct 08: Akron Goodyear Theater, OH

Oct 09: Chicago Riviera Theatre, IL

Oct 10: Minneapolis First Avenue, MN

Oct 12: Oklahoma City Diamond Ballroom, OK

Oct 13: Houston Warehouse Live, TX

Oct 14: Austin Emo’s, TX

Oct 15: Dallas Gas Monkey, TX

Oct 18: Las Vegas Brooklyn Bowl, NV

Oct 19: Tempe The Marquee, AZ

Oct 21: Sacramento Ace Of Spades, CA

Oct 22: San Francisco The Warfield, CA

Oct 24: Portland Roseland Theater, OR

Oct 25: Seattle The Moore, WA

Oct 26: Vancouver Orpeum, BC

Nov 05: Stockholm Annexet, Sweden

Nov 06: Oslo Konserthus, Norway

Nov 07: Copenhagen DR Koncerthuset, Denmark

Nov 08: Hamburg Docks, Germany

Nov 10: Vienna Arena, Austria

Nov 11: Stuttgart LKA Longhorn, Germany

Nov 12: Munich Theaterfabrik, Germany

Nov 13: Zurich Volkshaus, Switzerland

Nov 14: Milan Alcatraz, Italy

Nov 16: Cologne E-Werk, Germany

Nov 18: Tilburg 013, Netherlands

Nov 19: London SSE Wembley Arena, UK

Nov 21: Paris Le Trianon, France

Nov 23: Luxembourg Den Atelier, Luxembourg

Nov 24: Berlin Astra Kulturhaus, Germany

