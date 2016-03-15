Opeth announce Wembley date

Opeth have confirmed a one-off show at London’s Wembley Arena.

The Swedish prog metal outfit will perform at the famous venue on November 19, with tickets available for general sale from March 18 (Friday).

A pre-sale for 02 customers begins on March 16 at 9am, while TicketMaster will hold a pre-sale from 9am the following day. TicketMaster will also offer access to VIP tickets.

The band say: “Opeth are very pleased to announce that on November 19 they’ll headline the highly prestigious SSE Wembley Arena, London UK.”

Opeth support Iron Maiden in Gothenburg on June 17 and also appear at the Be Prog! My Friend festival on July 2 in Barcelona. On July 7 they will play at Helsinki’s Monsters Of Rock and on July 9 they are scheduled to appear at the Eistnaflug festival in Finland.

Meanwhile, the band have revealed their 25th anniversary Book Of Opeth will be released on April 15 via Rocket 88 publishers.

The book contains rare photos of the band’s early days with full commentary from frontman Mikael Akerfeldt, original guitarist Peter Lindgren as well as former and current band members. The first 4000 copies come packaged alongside an exclusive vinyl record with acoustic versions of Atonement and Demon Of The Fall.

Book Of Opeth is available for preorder at the dedicated website.