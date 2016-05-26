Lemmy saved the day when Clutch man lost his bass guitar

Clutch guitarist Tim Sult has recalled how Lemmy came to the rescue when Dan Maines’ bass guitar was lost by an airline.

Clutch and Motorhead were on the same bill at Germany’s Rock IM Park in June of last year. But Maines’ Rickenbacker bass was misplaced by the airline, leaving Clutch in a sticky situation.

Motorhead mainman Lemmy was quick to loan Maines one of his Rickenbacker basses, saving the day for the US rockers.

Sult tells UCR: “Last year we played a show with Motorhead where we flew into Germany and the airline lost our bass player’s bass.

“Lemmy was actually cool enough to let him play one of his basses for our entire set. That’s pretty much my favourite Lemmy story ever.”

Lemmy died in December of last year, just days after being diagnosed with cancer.

Sult also reveals that the band’s 2008 live album Full Fathom Five: Audio Field Recordings (2007–2008) will soon be issued on vinyl for the first time, through Clutch’s own Weathermaker label.

He says: “There will be a vinyl re-release of the Full Fathom Five live album. That will be the next Weathermaker Records thing that we’re putting out. We’ve never put it out on vinyl before.”

Clutch are on a North American tour with Lamb Of God and Corrosion Of Conformity.

May 27: Phoenix Comercia Theatre, AZ

May 28: Pomona Fox Theater, CA

May 29: Oakland Fox Theater, CA

May 31: Seattle WaMu Theater, WA

Jun 01: Vancouver Queen Elizabeth Theatre, BC

Jun 02: Penticton South Okanagan Events Centre, BC

Jun 04: Calgary Stampede Centre, AB

Jun 05: Edmonton Shaw Conference Centre, AB

Jun 06: Saskatoon Prairieland Exhibition Park Hall A

Jun 07: Winnipeg Burton Cumings Theatre, MB

