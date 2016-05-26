Pink Floyd stamp collection unveiled by Royal Mail

A collection of 10 stamps in honour of Pink Floyd will be released by Royal Mail in the UK this summer.

Royal Mail says the stamps will be issued on July 7, “to celebrate one of the most successful and influential British rock bands of all time.”

Six of the stamps will feature artwork from six classic Pink Floyd albums – The Piper At The Gates Of Dawn, Atom Heart Mother, The Dark Side Of The Moon, Wish You Were Here, Animals and The Endless River.

A further four stamps, gathered in a miniature sheet, feature images from Floyd live performances including shows at London’s UFO Club and on The Wall and the Division Bell tours.

The stamps will be available to purchase in 8000 Post Offices around the UK from July 7 and can be pre-ordered online from today (May 26) at the Royal Mail’s website.

Floyd icon Dave Gilmour has a number of tour dates lined up for 2016, while his former bandmate Roger Waters is part of October’s Desert Trip mega festival in California.

