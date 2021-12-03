Omega Point launch their first video for Hourglass

Welsh prog rockers Omega Point have released their first video, for Hourglass, which you can watch below. It's taken from the band's upcoming debut album A Great Escape, which the band will release through ROK Recordings on February 5.

The band are spearheaded buy former Magenta, The Reasoning and Ghost Community bassist Matt Cohen and also feature former Karnataka/Panic Room guitarist Paul Davies, Multi Story keyboard player Rob Wilshire, former The Reasoning drummer Vinden Wilde and singer John Paul Vaughan, who worked with Cohen in Ghost Community.

"This feels like a very accomplished album with a strong theme running through all of the songs," says Cohen. "It’s not a concept, but it definitely tells a story about looking at beauty from a very different perspective. This has been a real labour of love for the band."

Cohen has produced and mastered the album, which features artwork from Graeme “Twig” Bell of Planet Twig which you can see below.

The first 250 CD sales will get an exclusive and signed postcard from the band.

Pre-order A Great Escape.

(Image credit: ROK Music)

Omega Point: A Great Escape

1. Hourglass

2. Fall of Empires

3. Darkest Son

4. A Great Escape

5. Thank You

6. Shells