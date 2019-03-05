Ghost Community call it a day

Ghost Community have announced they have split up. The Welsh prog rockers who featured former Magenta/The Reasoning bassist Matthew Cohen and Also Eden guitarist Simon Rogers, released just one album, 2016's Cycle Of Life, but had built a considerable reputation as a live band, not least with their performances at the Trinity Live Charity event. In a statement the band say:

"As with anything in life, we all have to face up to the truths presented to us. Our truth is sadly, Ghost Community is no more.

We are not going to dwell on the reasons why this has happened but look at what is ahead of us. We will however doff our caps to the past by acknowledging the wonderful album we made, the great gigs we played and laughs we shared.

We started out with a story to tell, emotions to exorcise and music to create. In our short life, we did exactly that. We made amazing friends, shared stages with great bands and drank, lots of beer.

With the various lineup changes, the changes in the market place and the change in everyone’s personal lives, Ghost Community was getting increasingly more difficult to make happen. This is no ones fault, just pure and simple circumstance. We had to face the reality of the situation. It was difficult but necessary.

We cannot thank you enough for your incredible love, support and kindness. Each and everyone one of you holds a special place in our hearts. Rest assured, we will see you again, albeit in different guises. We will be pursuing our own, new musical adventures but, more on all of that at a later date.

Be well, be good but more importantly, be happy. Thanks again. Much love always.

Matt, Simon, John Paul and of course, Jake, Moray, Robert, Martin and Jonathan xxx"