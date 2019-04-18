Matt Cohen unveils new Omega Point project

Former Magenta, The Reasoning and Ghost Community bassist Matt Cohen has unveiled his new musical project, Omega Point. This follows the demise of Ghost Community last month.

"Omega Point: the ultimate fate of the universe. Simultaneously spiritual belief and scientific speculation that we are all spiralling towards a final point of divine unification," Cohen explains to Prog. "This exciting new project is the culmination of much graft and many years spent in the music industry, with the sole aim of creating something fresh, new and adventurous."

Although Cohen is the main driving force behind the new outfit, he has enlisted former Reasoning band mates Keith Hawkins on guitar and Rob Gerrard on keyboards, while drummer Jake Bradford-Sharp will be joining Cohen in the studio. Vocals will be handled by Andrew Demczuk.

"We'll be hitting the road later this year, showcasing not only tunes from the forthcoming album, but also playing more familiar songs from The Reasoning and Ghost Community," says Cohen. "The aim is to explore. The agenda is to entertain. The journey is beginning."