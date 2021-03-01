The Reasoning to release new live album Battles Fought And Conquests Won

UK melodic prog rockers The Reasoning have announced they will release a new live album. Battles Fought And Conquests Won will be released on March 5 through the band's official Bandcamp page and was recorded at the band's 2009 appearance at the Marillion weekend at Port Zélande in the Netherlands.

"On a personal note, this has been quite a strange journey for me," says bassist Matt Cohen. "It started six months ago when I discovered the hard drive containing the songs that I had never listened to. I spoke to a few people and asked for their opinions on what I should do with it, and everyone said unequivocally, “release it!” Four months later, and after much deliberation, I bit the bullet and downloaded the files to start work on them.

"It turned out that of the 72 stems on the drive, only 20 of them had anything on them. Nonetheless and undeterred, I’d got stuck into the mix. Two months later, here we are with a completed, mixed and mastered album, plus all new album artwork. This has been a real labour of love, with everything being done in-house, apart from the mastering. The process unsurprisingly opened up many buried feelings, but ultimately, it was great to hear these songs again. There has never been a live recording by this group of people, so it only seems right that exactly six years on from when I wrote that letter about the band splitting up, it is now topped and tailed by this release."

Cohen is currently busy putting the finishing touches to the debut album from his Omega Point project outfit that features later Reasoning guitarist Keith Hawkins on guitar (alongside former Panic Room man Paul Davies) with Reasoning drummer Jake Bradford-Sharpe having added drums.

Pre-order Battles Fought And Conquests Won.