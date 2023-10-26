Oliver Wakeman to debut music from Yes' From A Page at Winter's End Festival 2024

By Jerry Ewing
( Prog )
published

London post-rockers The Fierce & The Dead and UK proggers Solstice also to headline the annual progressive rock festival

Oliver Wakeman
London post-rockers The Fierce & The Dead, Solstice and Oliver Wakeman's Anam Cara will all headline next year's Winter's End Festival organisers have announced. The event takes place at Chepstow Drill Hall between April 11-14.

"Once again, I think we’ve put together a very eclectic lineup," the organisers tell Prog, "and we’re particularly happy to have two festival alumni – The Fierce and the Dead and Solstice – returning in well-deserved headline slots for the first time, plus Oliver Wakeman and his all-star band playing the Yes album From A Page for the first – and possibly only – time’.

Joining them on the bill is Tim Bowness with his Beautiful Mind band which that features Matt Stevens (Fierce & The Dead), John Jowitt (IQFrost), Andy Edwards (IQ, Frost, Robert Plant) and Rob Groucutt (Rain), plus inspirational young prog heroes Kyros, fronted by  Shelby Logan Warne and who now feature Charlie Cawood on bass.

There will also be appearances from Beatrix Players, reformed 80s prog rockers Trilogy, from France and Italy, Alex Carpani and band, from Hungary, Yesterdays, young guitarist Dominic Sanderson and Glen Brielle, fronted by former Abel Ganz multi-instrumentalist Hugh Carter.

Young Canterbury-inspired band Zopp will fill the 'Presented By Prog Magazine' slot on the Saturday. Last year, the first time the magazine has presented a band, we featured young Brighton proggers Azure

The complete lineup (excluding the Thursday pre-event):

 Friday 12th
The Fierce and the Dead
The Beatrix Players 

Saturday 13th
Solstice
Tim Bowness
Yesterdays
Zopp (UK) (sponsored by Prog magazine)
Dominic Sanderson

Sunday 14th}
Oliver Wakeman’s Anam Cara
Kyros
Alex Carpani
Trilogy
Glen Brielle

