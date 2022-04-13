Oliver Wakeman releases video teaser for Collaborations box set

Oliver Wakeman has released a new teaser video for his upcoming three-disc box set entitled Collaborations, which has just been released through Burning Shed. You can watch the video below.

The new set collects three albums on which the keyboard player collaborated with different musicians, including his 2001 album The 3 Ages Of Magick which he recorded with Yes guitarist Steve Howe and his 2011 release with Gordon Giltrap, Ravens &Lullabies.

"Having a teaser video available really allows the listener to get a feel for the differing styles between the three albums and how, surprisingly, they complement each other," Wakeman explains. "Putting this video together reminded me just how pleased I was with these albums. Hopefully this gives the music a chance to reach a new audience as well appealing to those who might already have the originals but are interested in the other projects and the bonus material contained in the Box Set."

A third disc is From A Stage, a previously unreleaaed live album from the Giltrap Wakeman band, who also featured former Arena vocalist Paul Manzi (now singer with glam rockers Sweet).

Collaborations contains three CDs each with 16-page booklets including lyrics, previously unseen artwork.

