Winter's End announces day splits for next year's event

The Tangent, Knight Area and RPWL will headline Winter's End 2023

Winter's End
Winter's End Festival has announced the day splits for next April's event. Last month the festival confirmed that UK prog rockers The Tangent, Dutch outfit Knight Area and German prog quintet RPWL would headline the three-day festival, which once again takes place at The Drill Hall, Chepstow from March 30-April 2, 2023.

For the first time ever, Prog Magazine is sponsoring a young up and coming prog band on the bill as part of a new partnership with the organisers to help continue the festival's excellent work highlighting young UK talent in the form of UK prog rockers Azure.

The festival will also feature appearances from Abel GanzHayley Griffiths Band, US proggers Kinetic Element, Germany's Seven Steps To The Green Door, Ghost Of The Machine, Before We Fall, C-sides and The Mighty Ra.

"Though we’d already announced the headliners for each day, we’re very excited to present the full day splits, which demonstrate that the prog scene still has both quality and diversity in spades," says co-organiser Stephen Lambe. "This is one of the finest lineups we’ve ever assembled, and we can’t wait to bring it to you!"

Thursday 30th March
La Villa Strangiato (Italy)

Friday 31st March
Knight Area (Netherlands)
TBC

Saturday 1st April
The Tangent
Abel Ganz
Kinetic Element (USA)
Azure (presented by Prog Magazine)
C-sides

Sunday 2nd April
RPWL (Germany)
Hayley Griffiths Band
Seven Steps to the Green Door (Germany)
Ghost of the Machine
The Mighty Ra

Standard three-day tickets are available, as well as a four-day ticket, which covers the Thursday evening pre-event.

This year's corresponding Summer's End Festival takes place next weekend at the same venue.

