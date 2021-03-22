80s proggers Trilogy release new video for Break!

British 80s prog rock trio Trilogy have released a new lockdown video for their song Break!, which you can watch below.

The new video features guitarist Paul Dennis, bassist Mark Bloxsidge anmd drummer Nik Szymanek, who recorded a new version of Break! at their respective homes recently. Break! was originally recorded by the band at Abbeydale Studios, Wembley on December 4 and 5, 1984.

Trilogy originally formed in 1981 and were regulars on the then burgeoning prog scene. Although they didn't get signed to a major label the band did record a session for the Friday Rock Show on Radio One and also had Hidden Mysteries featured on the 1985 EMI compilation Fire In Harmony. The band released a four-track demo tape, Arctic Life, in 1983.

Although they split in 1985, the band have had an increased social media presence of late, with a dedicated Facebook group.