Paul Manzi leaves Arena

Vocalist Paul Manzi has parted ways with UK prog rockers Arena.

Keyboard player Clive Nolan broke the news in a statement on the his Facebook page, saying: "It is with sadness that we will be parting ways with singer Paul Manzi.

He has been with us for ten years, three studio albums and a lot of touring, but these commitments, particularly the touring, were becoming a strain on his time and availability, so it was mutually agreed that it was the right time for Paul to move on.

We wish him luck with his musical endeavours, and he we always welcome to join us on stage in the future. An announcement regarding the new line up will follow soon."

Manzi joined Arena in 2010, singing on 2011's The Seventh Degree Of Separation, 2015's The Unquiet Sky and 2018's Double Vision. The band had been busy working on a new album, The Theory Of Molecular Inheritance, but Manzi's departure has now thrown some confusion over the proposed release of later this year.

Manzi is also vocalist for Andy Scott's Sweet and recently fronted melodic rockers Cats In Space. He also provided vocals for Oliver Wakeman and Gordon Giltrap's 2013 album Ravens & Lullabies. He was Arena's fourth lead singer.

Arena recently rescheduled their October tour dates to 2021.