Oh Hiroshima release dream-like video for Ascension

Swedish post-rock duo Oh Hiroshima will release fourth album Myriad in March

Oh Hiroshima
Swedish post-rock duo Oh Hiroshima have released a dream-like lyric video for their mellow new single Ascension, which you can watch below. The single is taken from the band's upcoming album Myriad, which will be released through Napalm Records on March 4.

“We’re very happy to present one last song before the release of our coming record Myriad on March 4th," singer ands guitarist Jakob Hemström comments. "Ascension is one of the more dreamy and mellow tracks on the album, meant to offer a nice balance to Myriad as a whole - Though we couldn’t resist to put the ending of the song on fire.”

Myriad, the band's fourth album, was recorded by Kristian Karlsson (pg.lostCult Of Luna), and once again mixed and mastered by Cult Of Luna’s Magnus Lindberg. Oh Hiroshima became a duo of brothers Hemström and drummer Oskar Nilsson when bass player Simon Forsberg left the band in early 2021.

The album will be available as a purple gatefold vinyl LP, a 6 page CD digipak and as a digital album.

