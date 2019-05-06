Cult Of Luna release new single, The Silent Man

Cult Of Luna have released a brand new single, The Silent Man. It's the first new music from the Swedish prog metallers since their 2016 collaboration with Julie Christmas, Mariner, and the first sole new music from the band since 2013's Vertikal.

The Silent Man, which you can listen to below, is the first fruits of the band's new deal with record label Metal Blade with whom the band signed earlier this year. A new album is expected to be released later in the year.

Cult Of Luna have announced a string of live festival dates this summer and a further tour with A.A. Williams in November and December.

They will play:

SWE Huskvarna Folkets Park -May 18

NED Fortarock - June 1

BEL Graspop Metal Meeting - 21

FRA Hellfest Open Air - 22

FIN Tuska Festival - 28

FIN Provinssi Festival - 29

SPA Resurrection Festival - July

CZE Brutal Assault Festival - August

NOR Øya Festival - August 9

SWI Rock Altitude - August

UK ArcTanGent Festival - August

w/A.A. Williams

GER Berlin Festsaal Kreuzberg - Nov 24

GER Cologne Stollwerck - 25

FRA Paris Le Trianon - 30

SLO Lubljana Kino Siska - Dec 4

GER Munich Technikum - 5

AUS Vienna Arena - 6