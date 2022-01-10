Odin Dragonfly premiere breathtaking video for new single, Driving

Odin Dragonfly, the folk-inspired duo featuring Heather Findlay and Mostly Autumn's Angela Gordon, have premiered the atmospheric lyric video for new single, Driving. The track, which is available now on streaming platforms, is taken from their upcoming concept album Sirens, out on January 22 via Black Sand Records.

Says Gordon, "Driving is a love song but not the conventional 'first flush' kind, rather an abiding, older love. Many years ago I was really moved to hear a touring sound-engineer's wife say, 'After 25 years it still hurts just the same when he goes away' and I guess Driving is my testament to that."

The video mixes breathtaking scenery with heartfelt lyrics that reflect the 12 delicate tracks on the album. It's the duo's second recording and follows on from 2007's Offerings.

Says Findlay, "I love sharing new music right at the beginning of a new year! This song is such a heart-string tugger and whatever flavour, it is one that burns the fire of love brightly. Something we all need right now."

Watch the clip below.

Pre-order Sirens.