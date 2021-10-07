Odin Dragonfly release video teaser for new album

Folk prog duo Odin Dragonfly, Heather Findlay and Mostly Autumn's Angela Gordon, have released a video teaser for their upcoming album Sirens, which you can watch below. The duo will release Sirens through Black Sand Records on November 26.

"It feels like the most personal piece of work I've been involved in. It has my heart and soul in it. I think people will hear that," says Gordon. "It's been kind of strange, listening back, how current some of the themes sound, given that some of these songs are fifteen, twenty years old."

"In creative terms, I feel Sirens features some of our most accomplished songwriting to date," adds Findlay. "As Angela says, it's been quite magical to see how these songs have woven themselves together into this one body of work, which has ended up feeling so cohesive, almost as though Sirens was completely written as a concept album, made to reflect the current times we are sharing on this planet. It kind of confirms to me the sense that songs really do come from somewhere else. I imagine it almost as though they were like a message in a bottle, that was always meant to be washed ashore right now...”

A limited edition bundle of 500 are now available, featuring a signed, limited edition DigiFile CD, a 180g Blue Splatter vinyl LP - each one unique, a signed exclusive 12" album cover print, a Sirens limited edition Across The Sea T-shirt and an exclusive '1st 500' signed collectable postcard.

Pre-order Sirens.

(Image credit: Black Sand Records)

Odin Dragonfly: Sirens

1. The Dimming

2. Across The Sea

3. Circling Ravens

4. Driving

5. Don’t Wait Too Long

6. Come Right To Me

7. Four & Twenty Moons

8. Beneath Your Armour

9. Fall From The Stars

10. Rise & Fall

11. Gulls

12. Diamond Soul