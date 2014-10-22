Obsidian Kingdom release video for Ball-Room

Obsidian Kingdom have released a video for their track Ball-Room, from upcoming debut album Mantiis.
It’s launched on October 24 via Season Of Mist, following the band’s previous self-release. Hear all 14 tracks via an exclusive Prog stream.
They say: “Behold Obsidian Kingdom’s music video for Ball-Room – one of the bloodiest chapters out of Mantiis, and a shocking visual tale portraying sex, death, and a good load of frenzied pleasures. The clip is not recommended for the faint of heart. Don’t forget to wash your eyes after you’ve watched it.”
Obsidian Kingdom play four UK and Ireland dates ahead of a European run:
Oct 28: Cork Cyprus Avenue
Oct 29: Dublin Voodoo Lounge
Oct 30: Glasgow Audio
Oct 31: London Dome
Nov 01: Damnation Festival
Mantiis tracklist
- Not Yet Five 2. Oncoming Dark 3. Through The Glass 4. Cinnamon Balls 5. The Nurse 6. Answers Revealing 7. Last Of The Light 8. Genteel To Mention 9. Awake Until Dawn 10. Haunts Of The Underworld 11. Endless Wall 12. Fingers In Anguish 13. Ball-Room 14. And Then It Was