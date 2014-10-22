Obsidian Kingdom release video for Ball-Room

Obsidian Kingdom have released a video for their track Ball-Room, from upcoming debut album Mantiis.

It’s launched on October 24 via Season Of Mist, following the band’s previous self-release. Hear all 14 tracks via an exclusive Prog stream.

They say: “Behold Obsidian Kingdom’s music video for Ball-Room – one of the bloodiest chapters out of Mantiis, and a shocking visual tale portraying sex, death, and a good load of frenzied pleasures. The clip is not recommended for the faint of heart. Don’t forget to wash your eyes after you’ve watched it.”

Obsidian Kingdom play four UK and Ireland dates ahead of a European run:

Oct 28: Cork Cyprus Avenue

Oct 29: Dublin Voodoo Lounge

Oct 30: Glasgow Audio

Oct 31: London Dome

Nov 01: Damnation Festival

Mantiis tracklist