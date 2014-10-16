Obsidian Kingdom stream debut Mantiis

Obsidian Kingdom have made their debut album available to stream in its entirety.

The prog metal outfit originally released Mantiis in 2012, but the limited run of 500 copies sold out instantly. Two years on, it’s getting a proper release and launch with CD and digital formats available from October 24.

The Spanish band’s debut is a concept album featuring a single song divided into 14 tracks.

They are currently working on the follow-up and will play London’s Tufnell Park Dome on October 31 and at Damnation festival, Leeds on November 1.

The band say: “It’s a huge honour and means a lot for Obsidian Kingdom to present Mantiis and its international release to the world with the support of the legendary Prog Magazine, home to many of the bands that have inspired our work.

“We feel there could be no better way to introduce our debut album to a wider audience for it to enjoy and judge; a post-modern rock opera where girls and insects dance to the sound of an eerie tune that will delight progressive music lovers from all over the world. Feast your ears and remember not to take candy from strangers.”

