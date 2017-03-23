No Sin Evades His Gaze launch If Only To Fall video

No Sin Evades His Gaze have released a video for their new track If Only To Fall exclusively with Prog.

It’s taken from the UK outfit’s upcoming second album Endless Disconnect which will be out on May 12. It’ll be the follow-up to their 2014 debut Age Of Sedation.

Vocalist James Denton tells Prog: “The video and the song establish a step up in scale for us. The riffs are still there but we’re pushing for a bigger sound this time around – more dynamics to the song and more anthemic choruses.

“I love the mix of light and dark in the video and it definitely sets the tone for everything we’ve been working on.”

He adds: “The song focuses on a few issues which tie in with the video – feeling isolated or trapped, along with the scars that experiences can leave.

“I suppose the prison location with the bars, shackles and chains is a sort of visual more literal version of this. I think they suit perfectly.”

In addition to the new track, No Sin Evades His Gaze have announced five UK April shows. Find the dates below.

Further album details will be revealed in due course.

No Sin Evades His Gaze 2017 UK tour

Apr 19: Exeter Phoenix

Apr 20: Basingstoke Sanctuary

Apr 23: Swindon The Victoria

Apr 24: Brighton Sticky Mikes

No Sin Evades His Gaze: Age Of Sedation