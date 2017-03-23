Dialects: Listen to their new single Illusory

Dialects have released a stream of their new track Illusory exclusively with Prog.

The Glasgow post-rock outfit will launch a double A-side single featuring the song along with When You Die, You’re Alone on April 28 on limited edition 7-inch vinyl via Sunbird Records.

Both tracks came together during the first wave of writing after the band’s debut 2015 EP LTKLTL, with the songs featuring in Dialects’ live sets for last last year.

Guitarist Steve Gillies says: “Illusory is a very energetic song, progressing through multiple mood and stylistic changes – from the dissonant, tense verse into a Botch-influenced sludgey riff, then to a disco beat with frantic hammer-on guitar lines.”

As for When You Die, You’re Alone, he adds: “That showcases a different side to the band. It’s one of our more chilled-out songs.

“Shoegazey guitar sounds are underpinned by floaty drums and Ali Walker’s drum machine-esque bassline. We felt pairing them would be an interesting juxtaposition.”

The double A-side single is available for pre-order directly from the Sunbird Records’ website.

Dialects have several UK dates planned over the coming weeks, including shows with Toska. Find a full list of their gigs below.

Mar 31: Bristol Effigy Weekender

Apr 18: London Old Blue Last (with Toska)

Apr 19: Birmingham The Flapper (with Toska)

Apr 20: Glasgow The Garage Attic (with Toska)

Apr 22: Newcastle Jumpin’ Jacks (with Toska)

Apr 23: Leeds Strange Forms Festival