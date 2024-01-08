Nine Skies cancel UK tour due to 'unforeseen circumstances'

French prog rockers Nine Skies have announced they have been foced to cancel their upcoming tour of the UK, originally scheduled for March of this year.

The band had previously announced that Ghost Of The Machine and Nova Cascade singer Charlie Bramald would be fronting the band on thedates they've announced in England for March next year, which included an appearance at Fusion Festival 5.

In a statement on their Facebook page, the band said: "We sincerely regret to announce that, due to unforeseen reasons, we must cancel the UK tour scheduled for March.

We extend our apologies to everyone involved and our wonderful froggers. This decision is entirely beyond our control.

Nevertheless, we have exciting upcoming projects in the pipeline and will keep you posted on those soon!"

Nine Skies released their most recent album, The Lightmaker, last September. The album is dedicated to former guitarist Eric Bouillette, who sadly died last year.

Steve Rothery Band keyboard player Riccardo Romano fronted the band as lead vocalist for their recent European tour, which also featured former Marillion drummer John Marter who joined the band last year.